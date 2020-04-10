‘Workout With a Trooper’ virtual fitness classes encouraging schoolchildren to get active amid coronavirus outbreak

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police and the State Police Association of Massachusetts are launching a virtual, physical training program for school-age children who are missing out on physical activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Workout With a Trooper” will be streamed on the state police Facebook page with fitness classes ranging from eight to 20 minutes long. They will be designed for participation by kids at all fitness levels.

“When the leadership of the Trooper’s union approached me with the concept of ‘Workout with a Trooper,’ I loved the idea and wholeheartedly supported it,” Mass. State Police Colonel Chris Mason said. “It provides yet another way for us to make a positive difference in the communities we serve. I urge parents and guardians to take a look at what we are offering and determine if this is a safe activity for their children. In these challenging times, I hope those who choose to participate enjoy the workouts as much as we do. Who knows, maybe they will even inspire a future Massachusetts State Trooper.”

Beginning Monday, workouts will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 11:30 a.m. Those who can not make the scheduled workout time will still be able to access the videos of the state police Facebook page.

“Kids are missing what is often the best time of the year for physical fitness and organized sports after a long winter,” said Corey Mackey, President of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. “Working with the Colonel, we came up with the idea of using the way many of our troopers stay in shape to help Massachusetts children and teens stay in good physical condition as well.”

The pilot program is scheduled to run through June 26, which was the last scheduled day of school for many municipalities in the state.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)