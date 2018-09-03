Workshop teaches veterans about farming

DEERING, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire veterans interested in transitioning from the battlefield to crop fields are invited to a workshop hosted by the UNH Cooperative Extension.

A workshop set for Sept. 15 in Deering will feature veterans who have started agricultural businesses discussing how they went from the military to farming, the resources they needed and the challenges they’ve overcome.

The workshop also will include a panel discussion on educational programs for veterans interested in agriculture with members of a New Hampshire Veterans in Agriculture group. The workshop is free, and participants are invited to bring family members. Participants can register online .