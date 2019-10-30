World Cup champion Sam Mewis inducted into Whitman-Hanson high school hall of fame

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A World Cup champion from Massachusetts was honored by her alma mater Wednesday night.

A crowd of excited fans gathered around the field as midfielder Samatha Mewis, 27, was inducted into Whitman-Hanson Regional high school’s athletic hall of fame during the halftime ceremony on the field where she spent most of her teenage years.

Mewis, who said the honor is all hers, took a moment to thank the hometown community that shaped her and supporter her throughout her life.

“I love being from here. I think that it taught me a lot about having good values and what it looks like to work hard,” she said.

Though Mewis said the town has formed her into the woman she is today, she has surely done the same for girls just like her.

“I grew up as like a seven and 8-year-old like ballgirling on the sidelines for her,” Anika Floeck said. “Now that she is here on my senior night it’s just… I am lost for words.”

Sam’s former coach David Floeck said the girl he has known since she was 5-years-old is an inspiration both on and off the field.

“Getting to that level, performing well, but then to be the classy young lady that she has been from here all the way through is just remarkable and inspiring to the young ones,” he said from the sidelines.

Many in the towns of Whitman and Hanson were glued to their TVs over the summer as Mewis and the rest of the U.S. Women’s National team brought home the World Cup.

The team came home from their win with a new fight ahead of them — a lawsuit against U.S. based on gender discrimination.

The suit claims that the federation pays the women, who have had more success, significantly less than their male counterparts.

“I think that one of our main goals with this is to inspire young generations, and all women, minority women, women from all different professions to understand their value and their worth in the workplace,” Mewis said.

The midfielder who plays for North Carolina in the National Women’s Soccer League said it feels good to see a sport she loves so much have such a positive impact.

“I just feel so supported by this community and I would love to give back to it in any way that I can.”

After the halftime ceremony honoring the hometown hero, the team went on to win the match 2-0.

