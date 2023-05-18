BOSTON (WHDH) - World Cup officials and local leaders alike were getting ready for kickoff Thursday, unveiling branding for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, some of which will be played locally in Massachusetts.

Boston was selected as one of 16 host cities spanning the US, Mexico and Canada for the 2026 tournament, with Gillette Stadium in Foxboro serving as the actual venue for the games.

“We are ready,” Gov. Maura Healey said this week.

2026 will mark the first time the area has hosted a men’s World Cup since 1994.

“When I go back to ‘94 and the world we’re living in now, we need the World Cup more than ever,” New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft said.

Speaking in Boston, Kraft said he’s excited to see communities from all over the world come together, celebrating and experiencing what New England has to offer.

“We need more things that bring a sense of community together that we can all celebrate and be arm and arm and feel good about it,” he said.

As fans from around the world are expected to flock to Boston, research from Boston consulting groups estimates around 450,000 global visitors with a projected net economic impact of up to $500 million.

“They like to compare match games and match days to hosting a Super Bowl each and every time a match is played,” Meet Boston President and CEO Martha Sheridan said.

Boston and the rest of the state, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov. Healey added, will be ready.

While specific match schedules had not been announced as of Thursday, Kraft said he would bet Gillette Stadium will host more than the minimum of six matches.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)