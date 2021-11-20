KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Killington ski resort is making final preparations as it again hosts women’s World Cup ski racing on Thanksgiving weekend.

The event was postponed last year amid the pandemic. This year tickets are being sold to control attendance and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required to attend.

“We usually have about 15,000 people each day and we are trying to cut that in about half. Even though it is an outdoor event, we really wanted to be able to get people to be careful in terms of being too close to each other,” said Mike Solimano, Killington’s president and general manager.

Snow guns have been blasting and race organizer FIS gave Killington a positive snow control Wednesday, which means the race is on.

“We’re feeling confident, I mean it’s definitely been warm, and it’s been a struggle, but it looks like we’re gonna make it,” Solimano said this week.

