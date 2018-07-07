World-Cup style tournament kicks off in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A World-Cup style soccer tournament has kicked off in Boston.

Sixteen countries will vie for the first annual Boston Unity Cup at Moakley Park in South Boston this weekend.

The countries represented are: the U.S., Somalia, Haiti, Mexico, Angola, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nigeria, Chile, United Arab Emirates, Cape Verde, South Vietnam, Ireland, China, Brazil and Italy.

The first round of games was held on Friday. The final match will be Sunday along with a trophy ceremony and Parade of Nations.

There will also be youth soccer clinics, giveaways and ice cream. All of the events are free.

