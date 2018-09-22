World leaders gather at UN under threat from unilateralism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — With rising unilateralism challenging its very existence, the United Nations convenes its annual meeting of world leaders Monday and will try once more to tackle problems together as a community of nations, addressing threats ranging from Mideast conflicts to the effects of global warming — and also encouraging the glimmer of hope over the nuclear standoff in North Korea.

This year, 133 world leaders are expected to attend the General Assembly session, a significant increase from last year’s 114. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the turnout is “eloquent proof” of confidence in the U.N., but other U.N. officials and diplomats say it’s in response to concerns about the turbulent world.

Conflicts in Syria and Yemen will certainly be in the spotlight along with Mideast and African hotspots and Iran.

