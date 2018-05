(WHDH) — The man who holds the record for the most Big Macs consumed has reached a new milestone.

Don Gorske ate his 30,000th Big Mac at a McDonalds in Wisconsin this week.

Gorske started eating Big Macs in 1972 and later broke the world record for consumption.

On Friday, Gorske celebrated the milestone burger with friends and family.

