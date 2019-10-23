World-renowned medical center says vaping THC causes lung damage

(WHDH) — A new study conducted by a doctor at a world-renowned medical center recently determined that vaping THC causes more lung damage than vaping nicotine.

Recent pathological research conducted at the Cleveland Clinic by Dr. Sanjay Mukhopadhyay focused on examining the lungs of eight men who vape products containing THC — the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that gives the high sensation.

Mukhopadhyay told WKYC-TV that his research team uncovered acute lung injuries in all eight subjects.

“We’re seeing these patterns in these biopsies and so it confirms that vaping does actually damage the lung in some patients,” Mukhopadhyay said in an interview with the news outlet.

In a separate study, the CDC recently examined 86 people with E-cigarette or vaping-related lung injuries and 87 percent of the patients reported vaping prefilled THC cartridges.

When asked about the study, Mukhopadhyay told the TV station, “The more and more we look into this the more it seems THC is the problem.”

Mukhopadhyay also labeled switching from smoking to vaping as “trading one risk for another.”

The United States Food and Drug Administration recently warned the public to stop using THC vaping products.

“In its continued efforts to protect the public, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is strengthening its warning to consumers to stop using vaping products containing THC amid more than 1,000 reports of lung injuries, including some resulting in deaths, following the use of vaping products,” the FDA said.

The FDA also stated that most of the patients impacted by the lung-related injuries reported using THC products, suggesting THC vaping products play a role in the outbreak.

Seven states, including Massachusetts, have banned vaping to allow researchers a chance to nail down an exact cause of the outbreak.

