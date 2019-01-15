World Series champion Boston Red Sox announce date for White House visit

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox will visit the White House next month to celebrate their 2018 World Series championship.

A spokesperson for the club confirmed Tuesday that President Trump will welcome them on Feb. 15.

After making the trip to Washington, the team will hold their first full-squad Spring Training workout on Feb. 18 at Fenway South in Lee County, Florida.

The Red Sox won their fourth World Series title in 15 seasons when they beat the Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 5 in October.

