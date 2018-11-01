World Series MVP Steve Pearce shaves playoff beard for good cause

BOSTON (WHDH) - World Series MVP and Boston Red Sox slugger Steve Pearce shaved his playoff beard for a good cause Thursday.

After a euphoric victory rally through the streets of Boston, Pearce stopped by the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of South Boston.

In honor of Boston’s fourth championship in 15 years and Pearce’s ceremonial shave, Gillette donated $50,000 to the club, which provides afterschool programming to children and teens in need.

Pearce, who clubbed two home runs in Game 5 to secure a series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, took a moment to reflect on his team’s wild postseason ride.

“For us to accomplish what we came to accomplish, I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier right now.”

Pearce totaled four home runs, 11 RBI and 11 hits during the 2018 playoffs.

