World Series MVP Steve Pearce signs deal to return to Red Sox

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates his second home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Most Valuable Player of the 2018 World Series will be returning to the Boston Red Sox next season.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced Friday that slugging first baseman Steve Pearce signed a one-year contract to stay with the team through 2019.

Pearce started 11 of Boston’s 14 postseason games, all at first base. He tallied four home runs and 11 RBI, including a long ball in Game 4 of the Fall Classic at Dodger Stadium and two more in Game 5 to help clinch the World Series title.

“We’re thrilled to have Steve back with us for another year as we think he’s a great fit for our club,” Dombrowski said. “Obviously, we all saw what kind of impact he can have on the field, especially with the Postseason that he had. He also provides good depth and balance from the right side for us.”

The 35-year-old split the 2018 regular season between the Toronto Blue Jays and Red Sox, combining to hit .284 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI in 76 games.

Dombrowski did not disclose the financial terms of Pearce’s contract.

