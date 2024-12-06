SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A World War II serviceman from Southbridge has finally been accounted for, nearly 80 years after his death.

U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Edward S. Kovaleski was 25 years old when his plane crashed in Austria in 1945, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Eight crewmembers survived the incident, but Kovaleski was not accounted for, the agency said. He was declared missing in action.

Researchers investigating the crash were able to identify his DNA on evidence taken from the site, the agency said. Kovaleski was accounted for on June 4 of this year.

Kovaleski’s remains will eventually be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

