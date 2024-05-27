WASHINGTON (WHDH) - As the country paid its respects on Memorial Day, a World War II Army veteran from Cambridge was honored in Washington, D.C. for his service.

Marvin Gilmore, 99, was recognized at the American Veterans Center’s National Memorial Day Parade on Monday. The parade paid tribute to the sacrifice of those across the country who have served in the armed forces.

Gilmore enlisted in the Army in 1942, when he was 17 years old. He was among the troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

As a soldier, Gilmore faced discrimination and was part of a segregated unit. He turned to activism after the war, becoming a leader in the Civil Rights Movement.

He also opened the first Black-owned bank in New England.

