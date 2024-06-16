DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A World War II veteran got a surprise send-off in Dracut on Sunday for an unforgettable Father’s Day trip,

One-hundred-year-old Pat Walor was chosen to fly to Washington, D.C. with Honor Flight New England, which gives veterans free trips to the nation’s capital. Friends, family, and law enforcement crews came together at his home to send him off.

“I’ve never been on an honor flight,” he told 7NEWS as he prepared for the trip, adding he wants to see “some of his buddies down there” and stop by the World War II memorial.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)