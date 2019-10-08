CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A World War II veteran who was taken as a prisoner of war in Germany in 1945 and later escaped is going to be honored posthumously in New Hampshire.

The Purple Heart and Prisoner of War medals will be presented to the family of Lawrence Minnehan on Tuesday.

Minnehan, of Lewiston, Maine, spent six months as a POW until his escape back to Allied lines. He died in 1980. His son lives in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, and will receive the medals from Congresswoman Annie Kuster in Concord.

