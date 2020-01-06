‘World’s Best Bar’ could be expanding to Boston

(WHDH) — A popular New York City establishment that was named the “World’s Best Bar” in 2016 is considering expanding to Boston, among other major cities.

The Dead Rabbit announced in a Facebook post that it plans to launch a second location in New Orleans in October and possibly open up bars in Boston, Nashville, Washington, D.C., and Dublin, Ireland, in the future.

“If you’re in the Big Easy this fall, we invite you to swing by the historic French Quarter for the same Taproom experience you’ve come to enjoy in the Big Apple,” the bar wrote in the post. “We are also considering rolling out The Dead Rabbit to other cities over the next few years, including Boston, Nashville and Washington, DC, and perhaps even going overseas to Dublin, Ireland. ‬”

In addition to being voted the best bar in the world, The Dead Rabbit was named the top bar in North America in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

The cocktail bar, which feels like an Irish pub, also announced that it would be closing its sister bar — Black Tail — to focus on the expansion.

