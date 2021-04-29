World’s first ‘floating’ sky pool slated to open in May

(WHDH) — The world’s first “floating” sky pool is slated to open next month.

Suspended 114 feet in the air between two buildings at Embassy Gardens in London, the “largest single piece of load bearing acrylic in the world” will open for swimming on May 19, the Ballymore Group announced.

The side walls of the structure form deep beams capable of spanning nearly 46 feet between the two buildings while carrying the weight of the water, according to Ballymore, and the central acrylic structure is supported by stainless steel “tubs” at either end that allow for steps into the pool, giving an overall pool length of 82 feet.

“The location and transparency of this ‘floating’ pool will give Embassy Gardens’ residents the extraordinary experience of swimming and viewing the ground and the capital from the water while 35 metres up in the sky,” Ballymore said in a news release.

People will be able to swim between the two buildings and relax on the accompanying sky deck, with a bar and restaurant.

