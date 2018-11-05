RANGALI ISLAND, Maldives (WHDH) — The Conrad Maldives Rangalis Island has opened the world’s first-ever underwater hotel residence.

The two-story villa is set more than 15 feet below the Indian ocean.

It includes a private gym, bar, infinity pool and an ocean-facing bathtub.

The top floor, which is above the water, has a relaxation deck for people to sun themselves.

A four-night package costs $200,000 but includes a personal chef for all meals and the use of a private boat.

Those who book this package get automatic Hilton Diamond status.

