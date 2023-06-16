TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The world’s largest bounce house is set to inflate in Topsfield on Saturday as part of the Big Bounce America tour.

Organizers have touted Big Bounce America as “the biggest touring inflatable event in the world,” with a 16,000 square foot bounce house, a new “Sport Slam” customized sports arena, a more than 900 foot long obstacle course and “a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.”

The local stop on the Big Bounce America tour is scheduled to open to the public on Saturday and Sunday at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. The tour will be open again at the same location on June 23, 24, 25 and 30 as well as on July 1 and 2.

See more information on the Big Bounce America website here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)