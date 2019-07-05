REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Kids and adults will be able to jump for joy this weekend in the world’s largest bounce house in Revere.

Big Bounce America brought three massive inflatable attractions to Fredericks Park on Everard Street for the public to enjoy beginning Friday and ending on July 14.

Along with the world’s largest bounce house, a 900-foot-long obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland will also be available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)