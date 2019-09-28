World’s largest display of LEGO art arrives in NYC

NEW YORK (WHDH) - The world’s largest display of LEGO art is arriving in New York City on Saturday.

The world-renowned exhibit featuring replicas of famous works of art, as well as os artist originals.

One artist, Nathan Sawaya, says creating the exhibit was no easy task as it took more than one million LEGO bricks to complete it.

“These hands, built every single thing you see right here,” Sawaya said. “I hope people are inspired, I think that’s the role of artists, so for me, I want people to come see the exhibition and be inspired to explore more creativity in their lives.”

The ‘art of the brick’ will be on display in New York starting Saturday, Sept. 28 through Jan. 26.

