World’s largest indoor go-kart complex opens in Massachusetts

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts is now officially home to the world’s largest indoor go-kart track.

Supercharged Entertainment opened for business Tuesday at 591 Washington St. in Wrentham.

“We are so excited to call this amazing town home of Supercharged Entertainment,” the facility said in a Facebook post.

The 125,000-square-foot complex features a “one-of-a-kind multi-level” track that takes up a massive 80,000-square-foot space.

In addition to go-kart racing, customers can enjoy a trampoline zone, a “Ninja Wipeout Arena,” and arcade games.

There is also an on-site restaurant that offers pub-style food, beer, and cocktails.

