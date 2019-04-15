MOJAVE, Calif. (WHDH) — The world’s largest plane — a gigantic, six-engine mega jet — took flight for the first time on Saturday.

The Stratolaunch Aircraft is a giant flying launch pad, designed to hurtle satellites into low earth orbit.

The aircraft’s wingspan measures 385 feet wider than any airplane on the planet.

Stratolaunch systems will offer the military, private companies and NASA a more economical way to get into space.

The company’s model says getting satellites into space will be “As easy as booking an airline flight.”

