PARIS (WHDH) — The world’s most expensive perfume has people smelling like a million bucks.

The scent by Morreale Paris costs $1.5 million and comes in a gold-encrusted bottle.

The bottles are personalized for buyers and can take over a year to create.

So far, only one has ever been sold.

It’ll be exhibited to a select guest list in Los Angeles this month.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)