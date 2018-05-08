NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (WHDH) — The world’s smallest monkey’s are making a splash on the internet after an Australian wildlife park posted an adorable video of some pygmy marmosets enjoying some tasty grapes.

The Symbio Wildlife Park shared the video of a family of pygmy marmosets enjoying the healthy treats.

Their diet typically consists of insects, fruit, leaves and the gum inside tree trunks.

