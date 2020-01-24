Wormtown Brewery debuts new beer in honor of fallen Worcester fire lieutenant

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Wormtown Brewery debuted a new beer on Friday in honor of a heroic Worcester fire lieutenant who died in the line of duty last year.

The Worcester-based brewing company released Worcester’s Bravest, a Belgian-style witbier, which was crafted in collaboration with Wachusett Brewing Company and Greater Good Brewing.

A slew of people flocked to the Shrewsbury Street brewery to raise a pint in memory of Jason Menard, who tragically died in November 2019 after he and his team entered a burning home at 7 Stockholm St. in search of a reported trapped resident and baby.

The 39-year-old saved two of his fellow firefighters from the raging flames as it overtook the third floor. Menard was unable to escape.

All proceeds from the special batch of beer will be donated to Menard’s wife and three children.

“We feel as if we’re a little bit of the special part of the healing process,” said David Fields, of Wormtown Brewery. “Also to be able to contribute to the family, it’s just an amazing and inspirational thing for us.”

Michael Papagni, president of Worcester Fire Fighters Local 1009, was on hand to support Menard.

“There is no part of this that’s not personal that doesn’t hit you right at your heart,” Papagni said. “All of it is for Jay. It’s to pay tribute to the man he was, the firefighter that he was, and the husband and father that he was.”

A different batch of Worcester’s Bravest was brewed last year, with the proceeds going to the daughter of fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy.

“We wish we weren’t here. We wish we never did this again. This unfortunately for us is the second time we had to do this,” Fields said. “We hope we never do it again.

Wormtown says it hopes to raise more than $50,000 for the Menard family.

