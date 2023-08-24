BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA says a dog at the center of an animal cruelty case in Roxbury is on the mend after suffering from what its staff considered “the worst case of intentional starvation they have ever seen.”

Hours after the Boston Police Department announced the arrest of Lakeida Burris, 36, who was wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of Animal Cruelty, the MSPCA provided an update on the three-year-old dog she had kept.

“Jobee,” a male Pit Bull-mix, was “lucky to be alive” after he was discovered living at a Roxbury home on July 4, according to the animal welfare organization. The dog had been experiencing extreme emaciation and was brought to the Angell Animal Medical Center for intensive treatment.

“Jobee weighed only 24-and-a-half pounds when he was first brought to Angell—or about half his healthy body weight according to the veterinary team taking care of him,” the organization stated in a news release.

“This is the worst case of starvation I’ve ever seen in a dog and I’m stunned that he survived,” said Dr. Kiko Bracker of Angell’s Emergency & Critical Care Service. “He had no food in his stomach or digestive tract, which had all but shut down. And we needed to be very, very careful in nursing him back to health.”

Jobee was also said to have suffered from open wounds due to lost circulation to his extremities. Due to necrosis, part of his tail also had to be amputated, the MSPCA said.

Within two weeks after he was admitted and given IV fluids, officials said Jobee was able to start eating solid foods and was later discharged from the animal hospital on July 19 before being taken in by the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center.

According to the organization, Lakeida Burris was first charged for animal cruelty by the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement division in May 2022, after a previous dog Burris owned was euthanized due to neglect.

She was arrested by Boston PD in the area of Ernst Street on Wednesday afternoon, months after being listed on the department’s “Most Wanted” list. She appeared on the list after officers were called to her address in early July.

Image provided by the Boston Police Department

“On July 4, 2023, officers from the Boston Police Dept. were called to Burris’ home on an unrelated matter, whereupon they discovered Jobee and another dog, named Remy,” the MSPCA’s news release said. “It is alleged that, shortly after the officers left the home, Burris abandoned Jobee alongside a nearby dumpster, from which Boston Animal Control picked him up. Both Jobee and Remy were later transferred to the MSPCA.”

“In my nearly three decades in animal welfare I’ve never seen a dog so starved who was still alive,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley, who is overseeing Jobee’s care. “In fact, we’ve seen deceased dogs who had more body fat than Jobee. He was days—if not hours—away from death, so it’s nothing short of a miracle that he is still with us.”

“We’ve seen in previous cases that dogs this neglected essentially give up and do not recover—but it was clear from the first minute in our care that Jobee wanted to live,” he added. “[Jobee] inspired us all and captured every heart along the way.”

Officials said that Jobee is not yet ready for adoption as his recovery continues.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)