FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are busy out on the streets, salting the roads and starting to plow as a storm that could bring up to six inches of snow followed by sleet to parts of Massachusetts, including Fitchburg and Worcester, blanketed the region.

Public works employees in the cities filled up their brine trucks, pre-treating the roads before what could be a messy evening commute.

In Fitchburg, a citywide snow emergency and parking ban went into effect at 12 p.m. It will last into Wednesday morning.

Plow operators feel the timing of the storm will make clearing the roads a tricky task.

“These get rough because, during the commute and daylight hours, the commute is still going on,” one plow driver said. “Keep it under 100 mph folks. We see a lot of problems out there because people keep going too fast for the conditions.”

All afterschool activities have also been canceled in Fitchburg.

Don Andrews of the Worcester Street Department says the sleet and freezing rain that’s expected to follow the snow could lead to issues.

“I don’t think it’ll be that bad in the beginning, probably the end where it starts to ice up, that’ll be a little tricky,” he said.

Worcester straddles the line where a few inches could easily turn into half a foot.

Plow driver Greg Gicas of New England Tree Experts says a wintry mix is the worst possible scenario.

“It’s awful. It can flash-freeze. It can turn roads into a skating rink, a lot of car accidents, jam-ups on the highways and back roads,” he said. “Worst case scenario for a plow company and for motorists.”

Worcester Public Schools announced district-wide closures, tweeting out that classes and after-school activities will be canceled.

A citywide snow emergency and parking ban is in effect.

Those treating the streets say the closures are probably for the better.

“Absolutely,” Andrews said. “Safety first.”

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike has been reduced to 40 mph.