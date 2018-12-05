(WHDH) — Bay Staters may complain about terrible road conditions but they are out ranked when it comes to the worst state to drive in.

California ranked as the worst in the nation due to long wait times and 44 percent of roads being in poor condition, according to Bankrate.

The personal finance site found that the Golden State also has more thefts, higher insurance premiums, repair costs and gas prices than the national averages.

The average commute time in California is nearly half an hour.

Hawaii, Connecticut, New Jersey and Washington round out the worst-ranking states for drivers with an average commute time of up to 28.6 minutes.

Massachusetts was named as the 15th worst state.

The best states for drivers are reportedly in the Midwest, including North Dakota, Iowa, Ohio, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Bankrate’s study was compiled using seven measures related to cost, safety and driving quality.

