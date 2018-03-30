LEICESTER, MA (WHDH) - Play-Doh is playing a big part in the search for a shoplifting suspect in Leicester.

The would-be thief covered a security device in Play-Doh to try and prevent alarms from going off.

When this did not work, the suspect took off leaving the product behind.

Police said the suspect pressed their fingerprints into the Play-Doh, which police processed.

Officials are working to track the suspect down.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)