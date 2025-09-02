A man dressed up in a Chuck E. Cheese costume was arrested at one of the chain’s locations in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Grab him, quick!” a police officer said in the video. “Don’t resist, do not resist, don’t let your hands go.”

Police recently released the bodycam footage from the arrest back in July.

The business was packed at the time. Children and parents were upset to see the mascot led outside in handcuffs.

“You can let that man walk out y’all,” said a cop in the video. “He’s a criminal what would you like to know?”

“I would like y’all to walk him out the door instead of traumatizing all these children,” a customer said. “Chuck E. Cheese, would y’all put Mickey Mouse in handcuffs?”

Officials say the 41-year-old suspect was wanted for credit card fraud.

“Hey, he’s the suspect. He stole someone’s card here and was using someone that was one of your employees,” said an officer.

The man in the costume was unmasked outside as officers helped remove the rat head.

“Does this come off? Does this come off the top? I don’t want to hurt ya, I work here, I’m just doing my job,” the arresting officer said.

