HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A nor’easter nudging it’s way across Massachusetts, sending trees toppling over.

Chris Scearbo was at his house on Smith Road in Hingham Thursday afternoon when he heard the wind pickup.

With the wind, a huge oak tree came down across the street.

“There was a big gust, it just sounded like what you would normally hear in a nor’easter, the power went out,” said Scearbo.

His wife, Alissa, came home shortly after.

“I was very surprised to see that the whole driveway was covered in a tree,” said Alissa.

And in their driveway, under the tree, sat Alissa’s new car. The windshield was shattered by the impact.

“The windows are busted, it’s unfortunate,” said Alissa. “But you know we’re fortunate it didn’t hit the house, and that we weren’t home or playing outside.”

No one was hurt, but also, no one was quite surprised.

“I came down to see, like wow, that tree finally fell over,” said John Stoddard, who lives up the street.

Neighbors, like Stoddard, said they’ve seen that tall oak tree leaning for some time.

“It’s been leaning for years, and every time I walk by, because I walk every night, all of a sudden it’s like, ‘oh, it fell,'” said Stoddard.

The south shore was hit hard by the nasty nor’easter.

A massive tree fell, creating a massive mess in Brookline.

A similar scene in Plympton, where police had to block off a road after a tree brought down utility poles.

As crews begin to clean up the mess, the Scearbos are just thankful that the damage is minimal.

“We have our family, we’re safe, we’re healthy,” said Alissa. “It’ll be a big job to clean up this tree.”

