LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Law enforcement members engaged in a unique pursuit on a freeway in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Multiple agencies could be seen trying to corral a cow as it strolled down the 210 Freeway around noon.

They eventually got the cow off the freeway and into a parking lot but it ran off again.

The cow then made its way to a dirt driveway leading to a farm.

Soon afterward, wranglers were able to capture the cow.

