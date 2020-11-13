Wreath-laying ceremony held to honor fallen Worcester firefighter

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials in Worcester honored a fallen firefighter on Friday, one year after he died saving lives from a burning building.

The wreath-laying ceremony took place for Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard.

Menard died last November while fighting a fire at a multi-family home.

The ceremony was streamed online due to the pandemic.

Menard was 39 years old and is survived by a wife and three children.

