Wreath laying ceremony to honor victims, survivors of marathon bombings on One Boston Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh and Governor Baker attended a wreath laying ceremony at the Boston Marathon finish line on Sunday morning to honor the victims and survivors of the bombings.

Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the bombings with this ceremony and charitable acts on Sunday as part of One Boston Day.

The wreaths were placed where the two bombs went off.

A program was also held Sunday morning to honor the resiliency of those in Boston who came together in the days after after the tragic event at the Boston Public library. Mayor Marty Walsh, Governor Charlie Baker and the siblings of victim Martin Richard were among the speakers.

Emotional moments near the marathon finish line, as family members lay wreaths and honor #BostonMarathon victims. pic.twitter.com/1z3hnJETsp — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) April 15, 2018

