DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The wreckage of a crashed plane in Dartmouth was removed from the median of I-195 as federal investigators continue their investigation into the cause of that crash.

Investigators from the NTSB arrived Tuesday to inspect the charred fuselage for evidence.

The small plane slammed into a silver sedan on the road.

A man who said he’s the driver’s grandfather said she is recovering.

“The wing of the plane hit the side of that car,” he said. “She didn’t see it coming. She got out of the car, a woman stopped by, let’s go, picked her up, took her to St. Luke’s Hospital.”

The driver’s car was severely damaged.

A Rhode Island couple on board the plane was killed in the crash.

