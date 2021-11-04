ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - The wreckage of a plane that was reported missing over the weekend has been found in the water off the coast of Cape Cod, officials announced Thursday.

A dive team equipped with sonar technology found the wrecked Piper PA-28 about two miles off Nauset Beach in Orleans, according to the Chatham Harbormaster.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was not in the plane but officials say some of his belongings were recovered.

The small plane was heading to Chatham Municipal Airport from Reading Regional Airport in Pennsylvania when it disappeared around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police are continuing to comb the shoreline for evidence.

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the next steps in the investigation into the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

