Researchers off the coast of South Carolina got to witness the circle of life as a small shark got eaten during a feeding frenzy in the deep sea.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured at least 11 sharks feeding on a dead swordfish on the seafloor when a wreckfish came in and swooped up one of the deep-sea dogfish sharks.

“This is so rare to be able to see something like this,” one researcher could be heard saying in the video.

The moment was caught on camera thanks to NOAA’s project called “Windows to the Deep,” which explores the deep-sea habitats of Southeastern United States.

