Wrentham board of health votes to restrict sale of flavored tobacco products

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wrentham Board of Health has voted to restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products, though menthol and mint-flavored products will still be allowed.

In a unanimous vote last week, the board approved the restriction as part of an effort to cut down on e-cigarettes and vape products.

“It is essential that we take the steps we have available to us as a town to protect our youth from these harmful, addictive substances,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said in a statement. “I wholly approve of the Board of Health’s decision, and am thankful our town will be removing these products from the shelves of our local businesses.”

Members of the Healthy KP, a community coalition formed by the King Philip Regional School District that seeks to prevent the use of alcohol, drugs and tobacco among students, contacted the board to see what could be done after seeing a similar initiative in Foxborough.

The restriction takes effect on August 1.

In a 2016 MetroWest health survey, which was completed by 24,385 anonymous high school students throughout the region, 25 percent of King Philip High School students acknowledged they had vaped or used e-cigarettes.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse announced in December that approximately 37 percent of high school seniors reported vaping in 2018.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)