WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Wrentham said a final farewell Tuesday to Deputy Police Chief George Labonte after Labonte passed away following a long battle with cancer.

Labonte’s wake was held Monday in Wrentham. His funeral procession and funeral services followed on Tuesday.

First appointed to the Wrentham Police Department in 2003, Labonte was diagnosed with medullary thyroid cancer in 2016. He died on Monday of last week surrounded by his loved ones.

A lieutenant at the time of his diagnosis, Labonte remained with the Wrentham Police Department, earning a promotion to the rank of deputy police chief in 2018.

“God bless you George and God Bless your family,” the Wrentham police said in a post on Facebook after Labonte’s death. “You are missed and loved by all of us at the Wrentham Police Department and beyond.”

In addition to his promotions in Wrentham, Labonte graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2022.

Labonte is survived by his wife and four children. He was 44-years-old at the time of his death.

