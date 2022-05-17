WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wrentham officials are asking for the public’s help to find a stolen van with at least two dogs inside Tueday.

A van from pet store and dog day care Tail Blazers University with two dogs in it was stolen early in the afternoon, officials said. The van was last seen in the area of I-95 and I-495 and may be headed to Providence or Taunton.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-384-2121.

BOLO! Stolen van with two dogs inside. About 2 hours ago, stolen @Wrentham. Last seen Rt. 495 @ Rt. 95. May be headed to #Providence or #Taunton. Call 911 if seen. Also call WPD 508-384-2121 @ProvidenceRIPD @TauntonPolice @Pawtucketpolice @AttleboroPolice pic.twitter.com/kN5ECsFcde — Chief Bill McGrath (@ChiefMcgrath) May 17, 2022

