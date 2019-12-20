Wrentham police detective credited with saving man’s life at Pats game

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A quick-thinking Wrentham police detective is being credited with helping to save the life of a fan who collapsed at the Patriots game at Gillette Stadium last weekend.

In a Facebook post that described his actions as “A Hail Mary Play of a Different Kind,” Wrentham police recognized Det. Bob O’Connell who performed CPR on a man who was found with no pulse until firefighters arrived and administered an AED.

“Det. Bob O’Connell was on the detail, bundled up, enjoying the game and hoping all the excitement would remain on the field, but…… that was not to be,” the post read. “As police work goes, one minute nothing, next minute, life or death.”

Police went on to say, “Last we heard the victim was sitting up in bed making his Christmas list. Another great job by ones of Wrentham’s finest!”

