Wrentham police, firefighters, parishioners save man who had heart attack in church

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers and firefighters resuscitated a man who suffered a heart attack in a Wrentham church Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to St. Mary’s Church for reports of a heart attack found a male parishioner suffering from cardiac arrest, police said. Other parishioners began CPR, which officers took over until emergency responders and firefighters began advanced life support.

The man was successfully resuscitated and taken to the hospital, police said.

