WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wrentham police are investigating a series of car thefts and vehicle break-ins that occurred late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Suspects targeting the area of West Street allegedly stole two different cars and broke into several others.

One of the stolen cars was recovered Monday in Bronx, New York after it crashed, police said.

A resident’s surveillance camera captured two suspects rummaging through the homeowners’ cars.

“You never know who’s creeping around your house at night so lock those car doors and house doors,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said.

Several items were reportedly taken from the cars that the suspects broke into.

Anyone with information or additional surveillance videos is asked to call Wrentham police at (508) 384-2121.

