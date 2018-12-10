Wrentham police investigating after HS student issues Snapchat warning ‘not to go to school Monday’

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A student at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham is facing disciplinary action after allegedly posting a threatening message on Snapchat, officials said.

School officials at the high school were made aware of the message about 8:45 a.m. Monday, according to Superintendent Paul Zinni and Principal Lisa Mobley.

The message allegedly featured a male teen holding what appears to be a rifle and text warning people not to go to school on Monday.

The student who sent the message was quickly identified and pulled out of class by Wrentham police.

In a statement, Zinni and Mobley said school officials do not believe there is “any danger to the school or greater community” and the student may face disciplinary action pending the completion of the investigation.

In a statement, Zinni said, “I want to commend the two students that brought this issue to the attention of our staff at the high school. They should be proud of themselves and we encourage all parents to talk to their children about what they would do if they found themselves in a similar situation.”

