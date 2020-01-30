Wrentham police investigating report of motorist pointing gun at 6 students

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wrentham are investigating a report of a motorist who pointed a firearm at six students as they walked to King Philip Regional High School on Thursday, officials said.

The students claim that they were walking from a Dunkin’ to the high school on Franklin Street when someone drove by and pointed a gun at them around 3:30 p.m., according to Superintendent Paul Zinni.

None of the students were injured in the incident.

The Wrentham Police Department was immediately notified.

Zinni says parents and students may notice an increased police presence at the high school while police investigate the claim.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority and we will work with the Wrentham Police during this investigation and we thank them for their quick response,” Zinni said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wrentham Police Department.

