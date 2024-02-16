WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wrentham Police Department is turning to the public for help as they search for a missing man.

William Montanaro, 88, was last seen driving a Ford F-150 and wearing a knit cap, green pajama pants, and may have a cane. He’s been missing since about 1 p.m.

He was last seen heading northbound on Route 1A toward the center.

If you see him call Wrentham police at 508-384-2121.

