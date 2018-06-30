WRENTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Wrentham police are searching for former Patriots player Jerod Mayo’s dog, Knox.
Police say Knox disappeared while out with a dog trainer at Joe’s Rock Friday night. They searched the area and only found the dog’s collar.
Mayo posted photos of the dog on Instagram Saturday asking for the public’s help in finding the animal.
We’re missing KNOX and praying to have him back with us safe and sound. Since @offleashk9trainingprov Was begging us to hold off on his return date until Tuesday🧐 we pray that they are working diligently on reversing whatever they did or planning on being Honest on his whereabouts & health. All we want is honest answers. We deserve that much . If you have any tips or info that can help us locate Knox please reach out to myself, @mrsmayo51 or any PD All info will be kept anonymous and rewarded Keep sharing!
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)