WRENTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Wrentham police are searching for former Patriots player Jerod Mayo’s dog, Knox.

Police say Knox disappeared while out with a dog trainer at Joe’s Rock Friday night. They searched the area and only found the dog’s collar.

Mayo posted photos of the dog on Instagram Saturday asking for the public’s help in finding the animal.

