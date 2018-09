A man wanted in connection with a car break-in in Wrentham. Courtesy Wrentham Police Department.

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wrentham police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in on Tuesday.

The man was photographed and recorded breaking into a car at a conservation area in Wrentham, according to Wrentham police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wrentham police at 508-384-2121.

